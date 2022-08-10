WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Home » MLB News » Padres and Giants meet…

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has gone 32-24 in home games and 62-51 overall. The Padres are 41-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has gone 25-29 in road games and 54-56 overall. The Giants have a 36-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .296 batting average to rank fourth on the Padres, and has 25 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-43 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. Joey Bart is 10-for-27 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up