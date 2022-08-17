WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » MLB News » Oakland A's release SS…

Oakland A’s release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 12:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday.

Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021.

Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A’s earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

Andrus broke into the majors with Texas in 2009 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, making two AL All-Star teams. He is a .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.

He hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 5-1 win against Texas on Tuesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in six months

DoD's decentralized strategy for active shooters could be dangerous, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up