Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:42 AM

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Monday to open a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 37-22 record at home and a 70-46 record overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

New York is 75-40 overall and 35-21 in road games. The Mets have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Monday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 66 extra base hits (34 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs). Michael Harris II is 12-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 doubles and 29 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-36 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: day-to-day (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

