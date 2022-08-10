WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Home » MLB News » Mets host the Reds,…

Mets host the Reds, look to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (44-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-0); Mets: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -320, Reds +253; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

New York has a 37-18 record at home and a 72-39 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 44-65 overall and 20-33 in road games. The Reds are 30-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Senzel has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up