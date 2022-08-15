WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » MLB News » Marlins take on the…

Marlins take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (65-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (50-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 2.01 ERA, .95 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Marlins +114; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Miami has a 23-32 record in home games and a 50-65 record overall. The Marlins are 36-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 32-28 record in road games and a 65-52 record overall. The Padres are 44-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 11-for-28 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .207 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (lat), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up