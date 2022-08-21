Marlins aim to stop skid in matchup with the Dodgers

Miami Marlins (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-36, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-5, 1.92 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Marlins +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 42-15 record at home and an 83-36 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in MLB play at 2.83.

Miami has gone 27-35 on the road and 52-68 overall. The Marlins have a 22-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .540. Max Muncy is 8-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Nick Fortes is 5-for-24 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.