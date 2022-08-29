Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins meet in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-72, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-72, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA, .87 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -245, Marlins +201; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Miami has a 55-72 record overall and a 26-35 record in home games. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 88-38 record overall and a 43-22 record in road games. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.84.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Freddie Freeman has 16 home runs, 58 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .322 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .175 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .306 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.