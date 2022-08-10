WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals after Randal Grichuk’s five-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 31-27 record in home games and a 49-63 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 25-29 record on the road and a 60-49 record overall. The Cardinals are 41-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .514. Jose Iglesias is 15-for-37 with four doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .295 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

