WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Home » MLB News » Dodgers host the Brewers,…

Dodgers host the Brewers, try to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-6, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -252, Brewers +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles is 43-15 at home and 84-36 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 64-56 record overall and a 33-32 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 45-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .277 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .173 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up