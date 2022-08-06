WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Diamondbacks host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (47-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-58, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -174, Rockies +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona is 47-58 overall and 28-27 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 23-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 17-35 record in road games and a 47-62 record overall. The Rockies are 20-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks fourth on the Diamondbacks with a .257 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 2-8, .259 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

