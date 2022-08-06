WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Cubs host the Marlins, try to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (48-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Marlins -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 21-32 record in home games and a 42-63 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 25-30 record on the road and a 48-58 record overall. The Marlins have a 35-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

