Castro loses phone in Pirates’ 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie…

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.

Castro made a different kind of noise after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis — with his phone.

The second-year second baseman walked in the fourth inning and went to third on Oneil Cruz’s single. Castro slid headfirst into the bag to beat the throw and the impact sent his phone flying from his back pocket.

Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. The 23-year-old Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Pirates third base coach Mike Rebelo, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.

Major League Baseball has cracked down on technology being used on the field since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and part of the 2018 season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A. J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

No word on if Castro had the ringer on vibrate.

Mark Melancon worked around a walk in the ninth for his 16th save. Zach Thompson (3-9) took the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS MOVES

Arizona recalled OF Cooper Hummel and optioned C Jose Herrera to Triple-A Reno.

Hummel, who primarily played outfield in his first stint with Arizona, will back up catcher Carson Kelly. Hummel hit .171 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 50 games with the Diamondbacks earlier in his rookie season.

Herrera hit .189 with five RBIs in 47 games with the Diamondbacks.

PIRATES MOVES

The Pirates optioned OF Cal Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis when they called up Castro. Mitchell hit .204 with four homers in 44 games with Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.96 ERA) is 4-1 with a 3.44 ERA his last six home starts heading into Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (3-8, 4.21).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.