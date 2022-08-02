Cardinals take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (41-60, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-48, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (41-60, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (8-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -167, Cubs +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 54-48 record overall and a 29-20 record at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Chicago is 41-60 overall and 21-28 in road games. The Cubs are 15-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 24 home runs while slugging .603. Nolan Gorman is 8-for-31 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 25 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (leg), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

