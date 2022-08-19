WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 55-63 overall and 32-29 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 29-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 66-51 record overall and a 26-30 record in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 29 home runs while slugging .479. Josh Rojas is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

