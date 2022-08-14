Angels and Twins meet in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West) Anaheim, California;…

Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 25-33 record in home games and a 50-64 record overall. The Angels have gone 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota is 58-54 overall and 27-29 on the road. The Twins are 42-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 26 home runs while slugging .499. Taylor Ward is 10-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 27 home runs while slugging .537. Jose Miranda is 11-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Twins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.