2022 Amateur Draft Signing Bonus Pools and Tax

The 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft signing bonus pools and the tax incurred for exceeding each pool. No team exceeded its pool by more than 5%, a level that if exceeded would have triggered the loss of a first-round pick in 2023:

Team Bonus Pool Total Tax Arizona $15,120,200 $14,770,200 $0 Atlanta 10,229,600 10,736,600 380,250 Baltimore 16,139,000 16,905,600 574,950 Boston 8,082,600 8,457,250 280,988 Chicago Cubs 10,098,100 10,603,000 378,675 Cincinnati 10,799,700 11,325,800 394,575 Cleveland 9,986,200 10,485,000 374,100 Colorado 13,667,800 13,268,300 0 Chicago White Sox 6,292,500 6,542,900 187,800 Detroit 8,029,300 8,311,900 211,950 Houston 6,840,600 7,172,630 249,023 Kansas City 9,471,200 9,939,500 351,225 Los Angeles Dodgers 4,223,800 4,434,990 158,393 Los Angeles Angels 7,028,100 7,377,250 261,863 Miami 10,491,700 10,490,900 0 Milwaukee 7,074,700 7,072,500 0 Minnesota 10,041,500 10,041,500 0 New York Mets 13,271,700 13,826,560 416,145 New York Yankees 6,428,600 6,719,500 218,175 Oakland 8,168,900 8,573,700 303,600 Philadelphia 6,310,400 6,572,100 196,275 Pittsburgh 13,741,300 13,741,300 0 San Diego 10,094,200 10,597,800 377,700 Seattle 7,258,200 7,591,500 249,975 San Francisco 5,796,400 6,086,220 217,365 St. Louis 6,845,900 6,944,300 73,800 Tampa Bay 7,799,200 7,799,200 0 Texas 9,646,000 10,075,500 322,125 Toronto 8,372,100 8,786,100 310,500 Washington 11,013,900 11,563,200 411,975

