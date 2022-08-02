WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
2022 Amateur Draft Signing Bonus Pools and Tax

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 2:59 PM

The 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft signing bonus pools and the tax incurred for exceeding each pool. No team exceeded its pool by more than 5%, a level that if exceeded would have triggered the loss of a first-round pick in 2023:

Team Bonus Pool Total Tax
Arizona $15,120,200 $14,770,200 $0
Atlanta 10,229,600 10,736,600 380,250
Baltimore 16,139,000 16,905,600 574,950
Boston 8,082,600 8,457,250 280,988
Chicago Cubs 10,098,100 10,603,000 378,675
Cincinnati 10,799,700 11,325,800 394,575
Cleveland 9,986,200 10,485,000 374,100
Colorado 13,667,800 13,268,300 0
Chicago White Sox 6,292,500 6,542,900 187,800
Detroit 8,029,300 8,311,900 211,950
Houston 6,840,600 7,172,630 249,023
Kansas City 9,471,200 9,939,500 351,225
Los Angeles Dodgers 4,223,800 4,434,990 158,393
Los Angeles Angels 7,028,100 7,377,250 261,863
Miami 10,491,700 10,490,900 0
Milwaukee 7,074,700 7,072,500 0
Minnesota 10,041,500 10,041,500 0
New York Mets 13,271,700 13,826,560 416,145
New York Yankees 6,428,600 6,719,500 218,175
Oakland 8,168,900 8,573,700 303,600
Philadelphia 6,310,400 6,572,100 196,275
Pittsburgh 13,741,300 13,741,300 0
San Diego 10,094,200 10,597,800 377,700
Seattle 7,258,200 7,591,500 249,975
San Francisco 5,796,400 6,086,220 217,365
St. Louis 6,845,900 6,944,300 73,800
Tampa Bay 7,799,200 7,799,200 0
Texas 9,646,000 10,075,500 322,125
Toronto 8,372,100 8,786,100 310,500
Washington 11,013,900 11,563,200 411,975

