2022 Amateur Draft Signing Bonus Pools and Tax

The 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft signing bonus pools and the tax incurred for exceeding each pool. No team exceeded its pool by more than 5%, a level that if exceeded would have triggered the loss of a first-round pick in 2023:
|Team
|Bonus
|Pool
|Total
|Tax
|Arizona
|$15,120,200
|$14,770,200
|$0
|Atlanta
|10,229,600
|10,736,600
|380,250
|Baltimore
|16,139,000
|16,905,600
|574,950
|Boston
|8,082,600
|8,457,250
|280,988
|Chicago Cubs
|10,098,100
|10,603,000
|378,675
|Cincinnati
|10,799,700
|11,325,800
|394,575
|Cleveland
|9,986,200
|10,485,000
|374,100
|Colorado
|13,667,800
|13,268,300
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|6,292,500
|6,542,900
|187,800
|Detroit
|8,029,300
|8,311,900
|211,950
|Houston
|6,840,600
|7,172,630
|249,023
|Kansas City
|9,471,200
|9,939,500
|351,225
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|4,223,800
|4,434,990
|158,393
|Los Angeles Angels
|7,028,100
|7,377,250
|261,863
|Miami
|10,491,700
|10,490,900
|0
|Milwaukee
|7,074,700
|7,072,500
|0
|Minnesota
|10,041,500
|10,041,500
|0
|New York Mets
|13,271,700
|13,826,560
|416,145
|New York Yankees
|6,428,600
|6,719,500
|218,175
|Oakland
|8,168,900
|8,573,700
|303,600
|Philadelphia
|6,310,400
|6,572,100
|196,275
|Pittsburgh
|13,741,300
|13,741,300
|0
|San Diego
|10,094,200
|10,597,800
|377,700
|Seattle
|7,258,200
|7,591,500
|249,975
|San Francisco
|5,796,400
|6,086,220
|217,365
|St. Louis
|6,845,900
|6,944,300
|73,800
|Tampa Bay
|7,799,200
|7,799,200
|0
|Texas
|9,646,000
|10,075,500
|322,125
|Toronto
|8,372,100
|8,786,100
|310,500
|Washington
|11,013,900
|11,563,200
|411,975
