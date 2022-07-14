Rockies play the Padres leading series 2-1

San Diego Padres (50-40, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-49, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday,…

San Diego Padres (50-40, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -136, Rockies +116; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 40-49 overall and 25-22 in home games. The Rockies are 27-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 27-20 record on the road and a 50-40 record overall. The Padres have a 36-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .301 batting average to rank ninth on the Rockies, and has 19 doubles and three home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 15 home runs, 36 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .304 for the Padres. Nomar Mazara is 11-for-27 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.