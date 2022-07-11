Pirates’ Keller sharp for 7 innings in 5-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates…

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 Monday night.

Keller (3-6) scattered five hits, struck out five and hit a batter in his longest outing of the season.

Diego Castillo singled twice and drove in two runs, while Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight. Newman is 7 for 18 since returning from the injured list Friday.

The Pirates struck quickly on Castillo’s two-run single against Trevor Rogers (4-8) in the first. Newman’s RBI double in the second increased Pittsburgh’s advantage.

The Marlins cut the deficit on Avisaíl García’s run-scoring single in the sixth before Marisnick went deep with a two-run shot off reliever Jimmy Yacabonis in the ninth. Marisnick was activated from the injured list Monday after surgery on his left thumb May 12.

Pittsburgh reliever Chase De Jong got the first two outs of the eighth around a leadoff walk. Yerry De Los Santos relieved De Jong and struck out four in 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

Rogers allowed three runs, six hits, walked three and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander has completed six innings once in his 17 starts this season.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. After five relief appearances with Pittsburgh, Vieaux was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis July 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Reynolds, who has a club-leading 15 home runs, exited after the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at Milwaukee. Reynolds is expected to be pursued by contending teams as the trade deadline nears.

Marlins: OF Jorge Soler (bilateral pelvis inflammation) took batting practice Monday and will play in a rehab game Tuesday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

The Pirates have not announced a starter for the second game of the series Tuesday while the Marlins will go with LHP Daniel Castano (1-2, 3.60).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.