Pirates come into matchup against the Phillies on losing streak

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-8, 3.32 ERA, .92 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -183, Pirates +155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a six-game skid when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh is 40-61 overall and 21-28 in home games. The Pirates have hit 103 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 28-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 39-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, 32 home runs and 65 RBI for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

