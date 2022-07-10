RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Phillies try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (46-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Nelson (3-1, 4.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -115, Phillies -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 45-42 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Philadelphia is 22-18 in road games and 46-39 overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .291 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-38 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 44 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-38 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

