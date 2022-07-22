WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » MLB News » Phillies begin 3-game series…

Phillies begin 3-game series against the Cubs

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (35-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-43, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cubs +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 24-21 record in home games and a 49-43 record overall. The Phillies have a 19-30 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 35-57 record overall and a 17-25 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .276 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles and 17 home runs). Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 1-9, .203 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up