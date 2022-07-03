FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » MLB News » Padres try to break…

Padres try to break road slide, take on the Dodgers

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (46-34, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Padres +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles is 49-28 overall and 23-12 in home games. The Dodgers are 30-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 46-34 overall and 25-18 in road games. The Padres are 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 18 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 10-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (left foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up