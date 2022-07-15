RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (50-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -187, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

San Diego has a 23-20 record in home games and a 50-41 record overall. The Padres are 16-9 in games decided by one run.

Arizona is 39-50 overall and 17-24 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 25-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 9-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

