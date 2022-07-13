RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Marlins host the Pirates on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-45, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -179, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami has a 20-19 record at home and a 41-45 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 38-50 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Pirates have a 28-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 8-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, two triples and four home runs while hitting .250 for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 3-for-6 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

