Marlins host the Mets to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (61-37, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (47-52, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA, .90 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Miami has a 47-52 record overall and a 22-23 record at home. The Marlins are 10th in the NL with 96 total home runs, averaging one per game.

New York has a 61-37 record overall and a 30-20 record on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 5-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 26 home runs while slugging .547. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Daniel Castano: day-to-day (forehead), Jordan Holloway: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

