WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » MLB News » Marlins host the Mets…

Marlins host the Mets on 6-game home losing streak

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (63-37, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (47-54, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (8-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -147, Marlins +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their six-game home losing streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

Miami has gone 22-25 at home and 47-54 overall. The Marlins have a 34-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 32-20 record in road games and a 63-37 record overall. The Mets are 22-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 18 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .243 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 12-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has a .298 batting average to rank fifth on the Mets, and has 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up