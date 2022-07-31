Marlins host the Mets on 6-game home losing streak

New York Mets (63-37, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (47-54, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (63-37, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (47-54, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (8-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -147, Marlins +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their six-game home losing streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

Miami has gone 22-25 at home and 47-54 overall. The Marlins have a 34-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 32-20 record in road games and a 63-37 record overall. The Mets are 22-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 18 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .243 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 12-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has a .298 batting average to rank fifth on the Mets, and has 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.