Keuchel DFA’d by Diamondbacks after 4 ineffective outings

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 3:18 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings.

The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year.

Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He’s also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

The D-backs added right-hander Ian Kennedy to take Keuchel’s place on the roster. Kennedy had been on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

