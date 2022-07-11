RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » MLB News » Flores leads Giants against…

Flores leads Giants against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -164, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Wilmer Flores had four hits against the Padres on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 43-41 record overall and a 21-20 record at home. The Giants have a 27-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 38-48 record overall and a 16-22 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 24-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flores has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 5-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (knee), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up