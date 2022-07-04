Diamondbacks host the Giants to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (40-37, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-44, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (40-37, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (7-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -186, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 35-44 record overall and a 19-22 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 94 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

San Francisco is 19-17 in road games and 40-37 overall. The Giants have a 28-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 11-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Kennedy: day-to-day (undisclosed), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

