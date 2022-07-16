RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Cubs host the Mets on home losing streak

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 2:42 AM

New York Mets (56-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Cubs +120

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Mets looking to break their four-game home slide.

Chicago is 17-30 in home games and 34-55 overall. The Cubs have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

New York is 56-34 overall and 28-19 on the road. Mets hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples and nine home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-45 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

