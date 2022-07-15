RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Cubs aim to stop skid in matchup with the Mets

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (56-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -134, Cubs +114

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to end their seven-game skid when they play the New York Mets.

Chicago is 17-30 at home and 34-55 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

New York has gone 28-19 in road games and 56-34 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is seventh on the Mets with a .310 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

