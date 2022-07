Career RBI Leaders The Associated Press

Through October 21, 2021 (x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920) Player No. 1. Hank Aaron 2,297 2. x-Albert Pujols 2,167 3. Alex Rodriguez 2,086 4. Barry Bonds 1,996 5. Lou Gehrig 1,995 6. Stan Musial 1,951 7. Jimmie Foxx 1,922 8. Eddie Murray 1,917 9. Willie Mays 1,903 10. Mel Ott 1,860 11. Carl Yastrzemski 1,844 12. Ted Williams 1,839 13. Ken Griffey Jr. 1,836 14. Rafael Palmeiro 1,835 15. x-Miguel Cabrera 1,834