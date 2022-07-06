RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions over war | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base
Home » MLB News » Cardinals aim to end…

Cardinals aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Braves

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (44-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -189, Cardinals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 48-34 record overall and a 26-17 record in home games. The Braves are 27-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 20-23 on the road and 44-39 overall. The Cardinals have gone 33-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 home runs, 25 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .299 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .340 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 65 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 17-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up