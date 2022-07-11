Braves newcomer Canó starts vs Mets, who cut him in May

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly acquired Robinson Canó instantly joined Atlanta’s starting lineup, playing second base and batting ninth as the…

Atlanta got the 39-year-old Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Braves trailed the Mets by 1 1/2 games going into the three-game set at Truist Park.

Canó gives the Braves another option at second base after Ozzie Albies went down with a broken foot.

Canó hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and Mets this season. He batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso after the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.

Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement.

Arcia was hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker said he’s been pleased with Albies’ replacement, especially his defense.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Canó was an eight-time All-Star while with the New York Yankees and Seattle. He is a career .301 hitter with 335 home runs and 1,306 RBIs, and a two-time Gold Glover.

The Padres signed him to a minor league deal on June 10, eight days after releasing him.

In addition to adding Canó to the 26-man roster, the Braves reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list.

First baseman Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment.

The Braves also traded three minor leaguers to Kansas City for the overall No. 35 pick in this month’s MLB draft.

Outfielder Drew Waters, right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander were sent to the Royals. Waters will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha while Hoffman and Alexander will be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Waters, 23, hit .246 in 49 games at Triple-A Gwinnett this year. Last season, he stole 28 bases in Triple-A.

Hoffmann, 22, was 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts at High-A Rome. Alexander, 25, hit .258 with 15 home runs and 13 steals in 68 games with Double-A Mississippi.

