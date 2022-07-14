RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Astros’ Altuve leaves shortly after getting hit by pitch

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 8:32 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eight-time All-Star selection José Altuve left the Houston Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night shortly after getting hit with the opening pitch.

Altuve was hit on the left knee by Angels starter Reid Detmers. Altuve went to first and eventually scored on Kyle Tucker’s single, but he didn’t return to take the field for the bottom half of the first.

Altuve has reached base in 12 consecutive games while batting .350 over that stretch. He is batting .277 with 17 homers and 33 RBIs this season, earning the chance to play for AL manager Dusty Baker at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium next week.

Mauricio Dubon replaced Altuve at second base for Houston in its series finale at Angel Stadium.

