Turner leads Dodgers against the Reds after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Reds +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Trea Turner had four hits against the Reds on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a 12-21 record in home games and a 23-44 record overall. The Reds have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 21-13 record in road games and a 41-25 record overall. The Dodgers are 31-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

