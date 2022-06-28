SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Rockies take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-27, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 2.00 ERA, .91 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -222, Rockies +184; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Colorado is 20-19 in home games and 32-42 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Los Angeles is 25-15 in road games and 45-27 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .423.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 home runs, 19 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Connor Joe is 11-for-29 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: day-to-day (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

