Red Sox place SP Nathan Eovaldi on IL with back inflammation

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 3:32 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with lower back inflammation.

Boston recalled right-hander Kutter Crawford from Triple-A Worcester to take Eovaldi’s roster spot. Crawford was the starter for Sunday’s series finale in Seattle.

Eovaldi returned to Boston after starting against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Eovaldi pitched five innings of six-hit ball in Boston’s 1-0 victory.

Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts. The move with Eovaldi was retroactive to June 9.

Boston had already altered it rotation to give Eovaldi more recovery time before his next turn. The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta for Tuesday’s series opener against Oakland. Manager Alex Cora said Sunday the team was awaiting info on how Eovaldi was responding to treatment before slotting the rest of the rotation for the series against Oakland.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

