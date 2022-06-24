Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 44-28 record overall and a 20-14 record at home. The Padres are 21-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 18-17 on the road and 37-34 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .328 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-37 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Voit: day-to-day (hamstring), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

