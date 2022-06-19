Mets host the Marlins, look to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (28-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-23, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (28-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.68 ERA, .96 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (5-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York has a 23-9 record in home games and a 44-23 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami has a 13-21 record in road games and a 28-35 record overall. The Marlins have gone 19-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .324 batting average to rank sixth on the Mets, and has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs. J.D. Davis is 9-for-30 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Aguilar: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

