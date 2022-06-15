RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Mets host the Brewers on home winning streak

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (41-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.48 ERA, .96 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their nine-game home win streak intact when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York has a 41-22 record overall and a 20-8 record at home. The Mets have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 19-17 record in road games and a 34-29 record overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits (nine doubles and 18 home runs). Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 3-for-24 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

