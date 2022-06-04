Mets bring road slide into matchup with the Dodgers

New York Mets (35-19, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-17, first in the NL West) Los…

New York Mets (35-19, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 3.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Mets +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to break a four-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 17-8 record at home and a 35-17 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .431.

New York is 16-11 in road games and 35-19 overall. The Mets rank 10th in the NL with 48 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .289 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has eight doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .277 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

