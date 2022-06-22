Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Marlins host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (30-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (30-36, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -194, Rockies +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 16-14 record at home and a 30-36 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

Colorado has an 11-19 record on the road and a 30-38 record overall. The Rockies have a 20-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 13 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .241 for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 11-for-38 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (undisclosed), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

