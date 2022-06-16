RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Luis Severino scratched by…

Luis Severino scratched by Yankees, goes on COVID-19 IL

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 3:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino was scratched from his start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay on Thursday night and placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

New York said right-hander Clarke Schmidt was to replace Severino as its starting pitcher.

Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA and the 28-year-old right-hander was to have made his 100th career start in the series finale.

Schmidt, a 26-year-old right-hander, entered 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 11 relief appearances, striking out 15 and walking 10 in 19 1/3 innings.

New York selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Weber is 4-12 with a 5.28 ERA in seven major league seasons with Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, and is 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA this year in four starts and four relief appearances at Scranton.

Left-hander Jalen Beeks (1-1, 1.38) was to open for the Rays in place of Drew Rasmussen, who went on the 15-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up