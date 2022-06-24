SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » MLB News » Judge, Yankees agree to…

Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contrtact, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.

Judge can make an additional $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.

Judge is in the middle of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games for the major league-leading Yankees. He hit a game-winning RBI single during New York’s 7-6 victory over Houston on Thursday night.

Judge and the Yankees were scheduled for an arbitration hearing. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 were admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up