RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » MLB News » Giants and Rockies play…

Giants and Rockies play to decide series winner

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-25, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

San Francisco has gone 14-12 in home games and 30-25 overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.25.

Colorado is 24-32 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

Thursday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .261 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 8-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias ranks 11th on the Rockies with a .305 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven walks and 16 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-41 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (quadricep), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

While advocates await new DoD data on military food insecurity, researchers suggest solutions

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

Pentagon’s CDAO aims to scale ‘different operating model’

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up