Dodgers take 4-game road win streak into game against the Braves

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Dodgers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta is 23-16 in home games and 41-31 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-25 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 33-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

