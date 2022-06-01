RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Dodgers look to avoid series sweep against the Pirates

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -252, Pirates +207; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles is 15-7 at home and 33-16 overall. The Dodgers have a 26-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 in road games and 21-27 overall. The Pirates have a 13-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 12 doubles and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 12 doubles and a home run for the Pirates. Josh VanMeter is 9-for-27 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

