Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Mets into game 4

New York Mets (36-19, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Mets +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Mets.

Los Angeles has a 35-18 record overall and a 17-9 record at home. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .427.

New York has a 17-11 record in road games and a 36-19 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .607. Edwin Rios is 6-for-27 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 16 home runs while slugging .556. Nick Plummer is 4-for-11 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

