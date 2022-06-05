RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » MLB News » Dodgers bring 2-1 series…

Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Mets into game 4

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (36-19, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Mets +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Mets.

Los Angeles has a 35-18 record overall and a 17-9 record at home. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .427.

New York has a 17-11 record in road games and a 36-19 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .607. Edwin Rios is 6-for-27 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 16 home runs while slugging .556. Nick Plummer is 4-for-11 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up