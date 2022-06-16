RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Dodgers’ Anderson no-hitting Angels through 6 innings

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 12:05 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Anderson has thrown 87 pitches, 55 for strikes. The Dodgers lead 4-0.

The left-hander has struck out six and walked one. He’s fanned Shohei Ohtani twice.

The Angels have had three baserunners in the game. Taylor Ward reached on an error by center fielder Cody Bellinger leading off the game. Mike Trout followed with a walk before Anderson retired Ohtani on a called third strike and Matt Duffy went down swinging to end the inning.

Anderson hit Jared Walsh with a pitch leading off the second.

Anderson has had one season with a winning record (4-3 in 2020 with San Francisco) and now he’s having the best year of his seven-year career. He came into the game with a 7-0 record and 3.07 ERA.

The Dodgers got a three-run homer by Will Smith in the first and a solo shot by Trea Turner in the third.

